John Knippen

John Knippen, 70, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his residence in Frostproof, Florida.

He was born August 31, 1950, in Lima, to Sylvester and Florence Knippen, who both preceded him in death.

John was a 1968 graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School and went on to graduate from Nashville (Tennessee) Auto Diesel College. On August 18, 1973, he married Donna Pendergrast, who survives in Delphos.

John is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Howard (David) of Lima; a son, T.J. Knippen (Melany) of Delphos; one grandson, Casey Knippen; a brother, Carl Knippen (Janet) of Delphos; two nieces, Laura Simpson and Linda Decker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

John was preceded in death by two infant children and his infant sister, Elizabeth Knippen.

John was a successful farmer. John and Donna were very active in the Delphos Young Farmers Association. He was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard. He worked as a press operator at Fruehauf for 28 years. He loved to travel, winter in Florida, watch westerns, and read farming magazines. John also enjoyed his grandson’s sporting events and afternoons uptown with friends.

John will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street in Delphos. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, in keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: A charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.