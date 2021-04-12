Karla K. Laukhuf

Karla K. Laukhuf, 46, of Haviland, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 23, 1974, in Van Wert, the daughter of Neil and Karen (Bendele) Hammons, who survive in Van Wert. On June 12, 1999, she married Ross E. Laukhuf, who also survives.

Other survivors include her four children, Madeleine, Adrian, Stella, and Lukas, all at home; two sisters, Kelly (Gary) Jones and Kris (Brent) Tow, both of Van Wert; her parents-in-law, Larry and Charlotte Laukhuf of Haviland; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia (Lyle) Quackenbusch.

Karla was a graduate of Lincolnview High School and a member of Calvary Evangelical Church.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating.

Calling hours are from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.