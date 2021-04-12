Weekend roundup: HS baseball, softball

Van Wert independent sports

Baseball

Napoleon 6 Van Wert 2

Van Wert 16 Napoleon 7

NAPOLEON — Van Wert and Napoleon split a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Wildcats winning the first game 6-2 and the Cougars taking the second game 16-7.

In Game No. 1 the two teams were tied 2-2 after the first inning, with an error scoring Owen Treece and Ethan Rupert. The Wildcats took the lead for good with a run in the third inning, followed by three more in the fifth.

Napoleon’s Jarrett Gerdeman pitched a complete game and held the Cougars to just three hits while striking out six and walking two. Rupert also pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, striking out four and walking four.

In the second game, Van Wert trailed 4-0 after one inning and 7-4 after five innings, but Treece changed that by launching a grand slam home run to left center field to give the Cougars an 8-7 lead. Two batters later, Turner Witten doubled and scored Aidan Pratt, then Van Wert added seven more runs in the seventh inning, including a grounder by Treece that plated TJ Stoller and Rupert and a single by Kaiden Bates that drove in Witten and Ries Wise.

Treece finished with six RBIs, Pratt had two hits and three RBIs and Witten and a pair of hits and two RBIs. Treece pitched the first four innings and gave up four runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walk. Pratt went the remaining three innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits.

Van Wert (9-2) is scheduled to play at Fairview today.

Wayne Trace 7 Lincolnview 6

Lincolnview 12 Wayne Trace 2 (six innings)

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scored three runs in the fifth inning, enough to push the Raiders by Lincolnview 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Trailing 5-4, Wayne Trace’s Cooper Wenzlick doubled and drove in Tucker Antoine to tie the game, then Cale Winans doubled to center field, scoring Kyle Slade and Wenzlick.

Lincolnview added a run in the sixth when Creed Jessee scored on a bases loaded walk and the Lancers had the tying run at first with one out, but Kyle Forer retired the final two batters to preserve the win.

Three of Lincolnview’s runs came in the third, when Aaron Cavinder doubled to right, scoring Jessee and Clayton Leeth.

In the second game, Collin Overholt had two triples, a double and four RBIs to lead the Lancers to a 12-2 win.

His first triple came in the third and scored Landon Price, tying the game 1-1. Overholt doubled and drove in C Hanf and Price in the fourth, then tripled again in the fifth, scoring Price and giving the Lancers a commanding 10-2 lead, with six of those runs coming in the fifth.

Dane Ebel had three RBIs in the game while Price had two hits. Ebel went the distance on the mound and held the Raiders to four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Both teams are back in action today – Lincolnview (5-2) will host Fort Recovery today and Wayne Trace will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf.

Kalida 15 Crestview 11

KALIDA — Led by Luke Erhart’s three hits and four RBIs, Kalida outslugged Crestview 15-11 on Saturday.

Erhart drove in a runs in the first and third innings, then smacked a two-RBI triple in the sixth. Junstin Sieberneck finished with three RBIs and two hits for the Wildcats (5-2).

The Knights enjoyed a three run second inning. Nick Helt drove in two of those runs with a two-out triple to right, scoring Parker Speith and Logan Gerardot. The next batter, Ayden Lichtensteiger, then singled and scored Helt for a 4-2 lead.

Speith’s third inning single plated Hunter and gave the Knights a 5-2 lead, and Trever Sheets homered in the fourth to give the Knights a 6-3 advantage. However, Kalida scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-6 lead, including a two-out, two-RBI double by Ayden Warnecke.

Trailing 15-6, Crestview added five runs in the seventh, including a two-RBI single by Lichtensteiger that scored Speith and Gerardot and a two-RBI single by Sheets that allowed Helt and Lichtensteiger to score.

Lichtensteiger and Helt each had two hits and three RBIs and Helt drove in three runs.

Both teams will play on the road today, with Crestview (4-2) traveling to Columbus Grove and Kalida playing at Delphos St. John’s.

Softball

Crestview 4 Wayne Trace 1

Crestview 7 Lincolnview 6

HAVILAND — Crestview snapped a 1-1 tie with three run in the fifth and the Lady Knights went on to defeat Wayne Trace 4-1 in non-conference action on Saturday.

Katelyn Castle’s double to left field scored Lexi Dull and Breena Grace, then Olivia Cunningham drove in Castle with a triple to left. Crestview’s other run came in the first inning, when Castle doubled and scored Grace.

Wayne Trace’s lone run came in the fourth, when Emma Crosby scored on an error.

Kali Small held Wayne Trace to just three hits while recording nine strikeouts and six walks.

Against Lincolnview, the Lady Knights found themselves down 5-2 entering the bottom of the third, but Crestview scored five runs to take a 7-5 lead.

Laci McCoy singled in Small, Grace scored on a wild pitch, then Lexi Parrish doubled and drove in Castle, McCoy and Dull. Crestview’s other two runs were scored in the second, when Olivia Heckler’s two-RBI double plated Cunningham and Raegan Hammons.

Lincolnview’s runs came on a first inning solo home run by Taylor Post, and in the third when Andi Webb scored on a grounder, Annie Mendenall scored on an error and a Winter Boroff home run that scored Kendall Bollenbacher.

The game was halted by rain after four innings.

Crestview (8-2) will play at Columbus Grove today.

Lincolnview 4 Wayne Trace 3

HAVILAND — Before Saturday’s rain arrived, Lincolnview scored a pair of runs in the first and two more in the seventh to defeat Wayne Trace 4-3.

Winter Boroff singled and drove in Kendall Bollenbacher and Taylor Post in the first inning then in the seventh, Destiny Coil’s RBI single scored Bollenbacher and Boroff’s RBI double plated Post. Boroff finished with three hits and three RBIs.

All three of Wayne Trace’s runs were scored in the sixth inning. Laura Thornell scored on an error and KatieAnna Baumle doubled to right, allowing Tiffany Sinn and Emma Crosby to cross home plate.

Both teams will play today, as Lincolnview (4-2) travels to Lima Central Catholic and Wayne Trace (1-5) hosts Heritage (IN).