YWCA announces 3 scholarship finalists

Staff and submitted information

The YWCA announces the three finalists for its YWCA Scholarship for Young Women. Congratulations to

Van Wert High School students Jamie Burenga, Grace Doctor, and Allison Schaufelberger. The scholarships will be distributed at the VWHS Awards Ceremony in May!.

Shown are (from the left) VWHS senior Jamie Burenga, YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick, and VWHS seniors Grace Doctor and Allison Schaufelberger. The three seniors are finalists for the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women. YWCA photo

Seniors from all Van Wert County schools were invited to apply for this scholarship. All applicants submitted an essay explaining how they fulfill the mission of the YWCA. The essays were then reviewed without names to keep applicants anonymous for YWCA Board Scholarship Committee members to evaluate.

The YWCA specially thanks Stephanie Dawn and Laudick’s Jewelry for donating a beautiful bag and bracelet to each of the finalists. As with all things, the celebration looked different this year, because of COVID-19, but the continued support in honoring the above young women is very much appreciated.