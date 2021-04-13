Karla S. Krendl

Karla S. Krendl, 68, died Monday, April 12, 2021.

She was born June 7, 1952, to Denzil and Anita Warner, who both preceded her in death.

Karla received her bachelor’s degree in education from Ball State University. She later became a member of Elks Lodge 1197 and the co-owner of Ace Hardware, both in Van Wert. Karla loved to read and loved animals (especially dogs). She also loved being a mother and best friend to her daughter.

Karla is survived by one daughter, Angela Stith of Van Wert; a stepson, Steven Krendl of Columbus; two sisters, Janice (Don) Kinney of Glendale, Arizona, and Vickie (Rocky) Talcott of Plymouth, Indiana; and a family friend, Brian Mercer of Van Wert.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Daniel Warner.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Van Wert County Humane Society in honor of her love for animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.