Knights, Columbus Grove split games

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview and Columbus Grove split on Monday, with the Lady Knights claiming a 9-2 Northwest Conference softball victory, while the Knights lost a tough 2-0 decision to the Bulldogs.

The Lady Knights (10-2) jumped out to a 5-1 first inning lead, including a pair of runs on a two-RBI double by Katelyn Castle that scored Lexi Dull and Breena Grace, and Olivia Heckler’s double that plated Olivia Cunningam and Raegan Hammons.

Cunningham, who finished with four RBI’s, singled and drove in Dull and Castle in the second inning for a 7-1 lead. Crestview’s remaining runs came in the fourth and fifth innings.

Cunningham, Grace, Castle, Hammons, Hecker and Kali Small each had two hits. Heckler finished with three RBIs and Castle drove in a pair of runs.

Small pitched the first four innings and allowed just four hits while striking out five and walking seven. Heckler went the remaining three innings and struck out three while giving up four hits.

Meanwhile, Columbus Grove and Crestview (4-3, 0-2 NWC) engaged in a pitcher’s duel with the baseball Bulldogs claiming a 2-0 win over the Knights.

Ayden Lichtensteiger had two of Crestview’s three hits and Trever Sheets had the other one. Columbus Grove (4-2, 2-0 NWC) also had just three hits, including a pair by Trey Sautter.