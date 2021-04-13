Lancers win!

Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt makes a throw during Monday’s game against Fort Recovery. The Lancers scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning to record a 2-1 victory. Dane Ebel drove in Landon Price with a double, then Ebel later scored on a wild pitch. Fort Recovery’s run came in the fourth on a fielder’s choice. Price pitched no-hit ball for three innings and struck out five, while Aaron Cavinder pitched the remaining four innings and allowed a run on three hits with two strikeouts. Lincolnview also finished with three hits in the game. The Lancers (6-2) will play at Miller City on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young