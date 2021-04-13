VWHS Theatre to stream ‘Mary Poppins’

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre will be streaming its 2018 production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical this Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17, at 7 p.m.

The production was filmed on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage. The theatre department is excited to share this production with the public once again.

“This is the first time that a VWHS Theatre production has been re-shared with the community and we are thrilled to share the talents of our current students and recent graduates,” said Music Director Melissa Bloomfield.

Shown is the kite-flying scene from the VWHS Theatre production of Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical. photo provided

Come join cast members on Cherry Tree Lane, where they will retell the story of Mary Poppins and Bert the Chimney Sweep as they visit the Banks household. See a real kite-flying scene and tap-dancing chimney sweeps from the comfort of one’s own home during a night full of entertainment for the whole family.

As for members of the graduating Class of 2021, this was their first musical as high school students. To enjoy the production, visit the VWHS Theatre website at www.VWHSTheatre.weebly.com for streaming tickets and follow the group’s Facebook and Twitter pages for updates as they become available.

Local support of this production will also support future live productions and student theatre opportunities.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical was directed by Bloomfield, assistant director Katey Lloyd, technical director Hugh Saunier, and lighting director and construction manager Matt Saunier.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.MTIShows.com).