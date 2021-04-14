4 appear for criminal hearings in CP Court

VW independent staff

Four people appeared for criminal hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two people admitted to violating their bond conditions.

David Hecox, 24, of Pittsfield, Illinois, admitted to violating the conditions of his $300,000 cash bond by testing positive for drugs. Judge Martin D. Burchfield revoked Hecox’s bond and set a $500,000 cash bond in the case.

A telephone pretrial conference has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, May 17.

Brandon Salyer, 33, of Delphos, admitted to violating the terms of his unsecured personal surety bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. A new $5,000 cash bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.

Two people also waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial in hearings this week.

Karl Kahler, 59, of Lima, signed the waiver in open court and also requested, and was granted, more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Sherry Ramsey, 45, of Van Wert, also signed a waiver of her right to a speedy trial in open court and was also granted her request for more time to prepare her case. She will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 20.