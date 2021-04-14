Binalee Christlieb

Binalee “Bunny” Christlieb, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley.

She was born in Van Wert, the daughter of Charles Henry and Bina Francis (Restar) Runser, who both preceded her in death. She married Larry S. Christlieb on August 5, 1967, and he passed away May 2, 1982.

Binalee was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert. She enjoyed taking long walks, spending time with her grandchildren, collecting pennies, buttons, and old stamps, and was a lover of nature and wildlife. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberley “Kimi” (Troy) Clouse and a son, Randall “Randy” (Shannon) Christlieb; four grandchildren, Peyton and Landyn Clouse and Caleb and Kaylee Christlieb; and a brother, C. Allan Runser.

Funeral services will be private. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley.

Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home.