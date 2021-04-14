Track: Crestview hosts Van Wert, Celina

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY – Van Wert finished first on the boys’ side and Celina took the top spot on the girls’ side at Tuesday’s tri-meet at Crestview.

First place finishers for the Cougars (81.3 points) were Tyson Jackson (110 meter hurdles, 16.66; 300 meter hurdles, 44.59); Nate Jackson (100 meter dash, 11.18); Gage Wannemacher (1600 meter run, 4:56.47); Trey Laudick (400 meter dash, 54.18); Gage Springer (800 meter run, 2:10.03); Nate Phillips (200 meter dash, 23:56; high jump, 5-10); Hunter Sherer (3200 meter run, 10:41.52), and the 4×800, 4×200, 4×100 and 4×400 meter relay teams.

The Lady Cougars, who finished second behind Celina with 63 team points, received first place finishes from Sofi Houg (100 meter dash, 12.94); Saylor Wise (2:30.40); Macy Johnson (200 meter dash, 27.00) and the 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay teams.

The Crestview Knights finished third with 29.3 points and were led by Jordan Updegrove, who finished second in the 110 meter hurdles (17.41) and the 300 meter hurdles (45.12); JaRontae Jackson (second, 100 meter dash, 11.46); and Dylan Barricklow, who was the runner up in the shot put (40-04.50). The 4×100 relay team also finished second.

The Lady Knights placed third (10.5 points) and were led by Addyson Dowler (second, 100 meter hurdles, 18:56; second, 100 meter dash, 12.97).

Full results from Tuesday’s Crestview tri-meet can be found online at https://www.baumspage.com/track/crestview-convoy/041321/2021/Results.pdf.