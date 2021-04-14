Demers Braun acquires Indiana company

Staff and submitted information

Demers Braun Crestline (DBC), a subsidiary of Demers Braun Ambulance manufacturer, announced Tuesday that it has recently completed the acquisition of Medix Specialty Vehicles, a full line final stage ambulance manufacturer headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, for an undisclosed financial consideration. The transaction is not subject to further regulatory approvals.

Through this transformational transaction, DBC further strengthens its global market leadership position in ambulance manufacturing, now employing over 1140 talented individuals working across 12 different production and service center sites across North America.

“With today’s acquisition, we continue to make significant strides towards our vision of being the partner of choice for the Emergency Medical Services providers across the United States and the world, offering the very best in vehicles and customer care across all market segments,” said Kim Braun, president of U.S. operations. “I wish to extend a very warm welcome to each of the nearly 200 new colleagues joining DBC and look forward to working very closely with Greg Rusk, the entire Medix team, and the Medix dealer network to better support our customers towards the achievement of their objectives – and most importantly, saving lives.”

“I am sincerely delighted with this transformational acquisition. The Medix addition expands and reinforces our brand portfolio while increasing our competitive position and reach among ambulance manufacturers across North America and in the over 40 countries we now serve,” said Alain Brunelle, president and CEO of Demers Braun Crestline. “As a natural next step following the merger between Demers and Braun in early 2018 and the Crestline acquisition in Western Canada later that same year, today’s transaction reaffirms our position as the reference for ambulance innovation in the market. This acquisition could not have happened without the continued support from our financial partners at Clearspring and CDPQ and I wish to thank them for their vision and commitment.”

“On behalf of our employees, clients and partners from around the world, I would like to thank Alain, Kim, and the entire DBC leadership team,” said Greg Rusk, CEO of Medix Specialty Vehicles. “We take great pride in combining forces and joining an organization with such an extraordinary legacy, reputation, and recognition for excellence. This is a winning transaction for our customers and employees alike.”

