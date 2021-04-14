VW softball wins, baseball, tennis fall

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s softball, baseball and tennis teams were in action against Defiance on Tuesday. Results are listed below.

Softball

Van Wert 10 Defiance 6

DEFIANCE — Van Wert scored five runs in the second inning and took advantage of seven Defiance turnovers during a 10-6 win on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first inning, Sydnee Savage scored on a bunt by Abbi Marbaugh, Marissa Mottinger scored on an error Emilee Phillips singled and drove in Carlee Young, then another Defiance error plated Alexa Gearhart and Phillips for a 5-0 lead.

Defiance scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, but the Lady Cougars responded with two runs in the third when Savage crossed home plate on an error and L McHugh scored on a sacrifice fly by Young. A fourth inning double by Kiara Saam scored Hope Blythe and gave Van Wert an 8-2 lead.

The Bulldogs added three runs in the bottom of the fourth and Van Wert’s final runs came in the sixth. Phillips scored on an error, then Lorynn German scored on a grounder by Saam.

Phillips and Savage each had two hits and Saam finished with two RBIs.

Phillips went the distance on the mound, recording four strikeouts and a walk. Tayla Escamilla paced Defiance with three hits and Aly Escamilla had a game-high four RBIs.

Van Wert (2-4, 1-1 WBL) is scheduled to host Wapakoneta on Friday.

Baseball

Defiance 5 Van Wert 3

In a game that featured two first place teams, Defiance scored a run in the first and three more in the second then held off Van Wert 5-3 at Smiley Park on Tuesday.

The Cougars (9-3, 2-1 WBL) notched a pair of runs in the fourth when Jacob Place and TJ Stoller scored on Ethan Rupert’s single to left field, but the Bulldogs added a run in the top of the fifth to make it 5-2.

Van Wert’s final run came in the seventh on Luke Wessell’s two-out RBI grounder that plated Quinton Craig. The Cougars had the tying run at the plate, but the game ended with a strikeout.

Stoller and Owen Treece each had two of Van Wert’s six hits and Treece pitched all seven innings and allowed two earned runs and struck out five.

Wade Liffick led Defiance (7-1, 3-0 WBL) with a pair of hits and Jayden Jerger went the distance on the mound and struck out five while walking three.

Van Wert is slated to play at Wapakoneta on Friday.

Tennis

Defiance 3 Van Wert 2

DEFIANCE — Defiance edged Van Wert 3-2 in a tough Western Buckeye League match played on Tuesday.

Van Wert’s wins came at first singles, where Jace Fast defeated Damien Martinez 6-0, 6-0 and at third singles, where Bryce Miller rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Boston Briseno.

At second singles, Defiance’s Kolton Greear topped Sam Moonshower 6-3, 6-3 and at first doubles, Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager beat Micah Rager and Kaden Thomas 6-3, 6-1. The second doubles team of Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler posted a 6-3, 6-2 win over Van Wert’s Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle.

Van Wert (2-3, 1-2 WBL) is scheduled to host Wapakoneta on Friday.