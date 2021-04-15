CHP hosting fundraising auction in April

Staff and submitted information

CHP Home Care & Hospice is hosting an online fundraising auction April 16-30, featuring designer handbags, a Myrtle Beach trip, and other items to support its Hospice Patient Care Fund.

As a nonprofit, CHP Home Care & Hospice works with patients and families regardless of their financial situation. The CHP Patient Care Fund pays for hundreds of thousands of dollars in uncovered patient care expenses throughout CHP’s 15-county service area.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, CHP had to forgo most of its fundraising events in 2020. This included its annual Beacon of Hope dinner/auction, Christmas Bazaar & Bake Sale, Sewing for Hospice sales, and “Ohio Has Talent 2021.”

“Our patient care fund lost revenue from canceling events, but the needs continue,” said CHP President/CEO Brent Tow. “We encourage those who were regular supporters of our Beacon of Hope or ‘Ohio Has Talent’ events to participate in this online event.”

Tow noted that the fundraiser is a vital part of CHP’s efforts to better serve local patients and families by reaching its goal of raising $46,000 for its hospice patient care fund.

Those interested must register to place a bid on the auction website: www.auctria.com/auction/CHPHandbagsforHospice. Bidding is open April 16-30. Tax- deductible donations may also be made to CHP Hospice on the website.