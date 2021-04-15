Lancers split vs. MC, Crestview wins

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview scored late to clinch a win against Bath on Wednesday while Lincolnview earned a split against Miller City, including a 27-run win in softball.

Baseball

Crestview 5 Bath 4

CONVOY — Crestview scored three runs in the sixth to defeat Bath 5-4 on Wednesday.

Trailing 4-2 and with two outs, Ayden Lichtensteiger doubled and scored Isaac Kline and Carson Hunter to tie the game 4-4. After a walk and an error, Lichtensteiger scored on a bases loaded walk, a run that proved to be the game winner.

Bath (4-5) scored a pair of runs in the first and another in the second for a 3-0 lead. Crestview’s first run came in the bottom of the third when Hunter scored on a wild pitch. The Wildcats added a run in the fifth but the Knights responded with an RBI double by Trever Sheets that scored Hunter.

Lichtensteiger finished with two of Crestview’s four hits, while Sheets pitched the first five innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Nick Helt pitched the remaining two hits and held the Wildcats hitless to earn the win.

Crestview (5-3) will host Bluffton today.

Miller City 9 Lincolnview 3

MILLER CITY — Miller City held Lincolnview scoreless for the first six innings and the Wildcats went on to post a 9-3 victory over the Lancers on Wednesday.

T.J. Michel paced Miller City with four hits and two RBIs, while Austin Ruhe and Dillon Peck each had a pair of hits and two RBIs. The Wildcats scored in each of the first five innings, including a fourth inning two-RBI triple by Peck.

Dane Ebel doubled in Caden Hanf and Landon Price in the seventh and Collin Overholt scored on a steal of home. Ebel and Carson Fox each had two hits for the Lancers (6-3).

Lincolnview will host Spencerville today.

Softball

Lincolnview 30 Miller City 3

MILLER CITY — Kendall Bollenbacher hit for the cycle and finished 6-for-6 at the plate with five RBIs and six runs scored as Lincolnview beat Miller City 30-3 on Wednesday.

In addition, Destiny Coil and Addysen Stevens each had four hits and drove in five runs, while Winter Boroff had four hits and three RBIs. Makayla Jackman finished with a pair of hits and four RBIs and Hanna Young tallied four hits and two RBIs. Lincolnview finished with 33 hits, 11 of which were extra base hits.

The Lady Lancers led 2-1 after one inning then exploded for 16 runs in the second before adding nine more in the third for a 27-1 lead, including a three-run home run by Jackman that scored Coil and Boroff. The remaining three runs came in the fifth.

Lincolnview (7-3) will host Spencerville today.