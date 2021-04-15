Venedocia Lions seek scholarship apps

Staff and submitted information

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club reminds eligible students that the deadline for applying for one of its $500 one-time scholarships is Saturday, May 1.

To be eligible, students need to:

Be a current high school or home-schooled senior

Plan to attend an institution of higher learning

Reside in York or Jennings townships

Applications forms for 2021 scholarships can be found on the Venedocia Lions Club website at www.venedocialions.org.