Crestview awards

The Crestview girls’ basketball program recently concluded its season with head coach Mark Gregory and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout their season that ended with a trip to the State tournament. Scholar Athletes include: (Row 1) Kylie Etzler, Raegan Hammons, Bailey Gregory, Olivia Cunningham, Mandy Macki and Breena Grace. Row 2: Emily Greulach, Laci McCoy, Cali Gregory, Myia Etzler, Brynn Putman, Macy Kulwicki (not pictured: Adalynn Longstreth). Special Awards (Row 1:) Bailey Gregory (Defense award, NWC 2nd Team, District 8 2nd Team, District 8 Scholarship), Laci McCoy(Most Rebounds), Kylie Etzler (Defense Award, District 8 Scholarship, OHSBCA Scholarship, Henry Strong Scholarship). Row 2: Cali Gregory( most steals, most 3’s, most assists, MVP, NWC 1st team, District 8 2nd team), Myia Etzler (70 percent FT Club), Olivia Cunningham (70 percent FT Club, highest 3 point average, Knight Award, NWC 1st Team, District 8 2nd Team). Photos submitted