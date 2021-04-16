The Van Wert County Courthouse

Crestview awards

The Crestview girls’ basketball program recently concluded its season with head coach Mark Gregory and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout their season that ended with a trip to the State tournament. Scholar Athletes include: (Row 1) Kylie Etzler, Raegan Hammons, Bailey Gregory, Olivia Cunningham, Mandy Macki and Breena Grace. Row 2: Emily Greulach, Laci McCoy, Cali Gregory, Myia Etzler, Brynn Putman, Macy Kulwicki (not pictured: Adalynn Longstreth). Special Awards (Row 1:) Bailey Gregory (Defense award, NWC 2nd Team, District 8 2nd Team, District 8 Scholarship), Laci McCoy(Most Rebounds), Kylie Etzler (Defense Award, District 8 Scholarship, OHSBCA Scholarship, Henry Strong Scholarship). Row 2: Cali Gregory( most steals, most 3’s, most assists, MVP, NWC 1st team, District 8 2nd team), Myia Etzler (70 percent FT Club), Olivia Cunningham (70 percent FT Club, highest 3 point average, Knight Award, NWC 1st Team, District 8 2nd Team). Photos submitted

