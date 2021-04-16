Knight track teams run at Fort Recovery

Van Wert independent sports

FORT RECOVERY — The Crestview boys finished third out of five teams and the girls finished fifth during Thursday’s five-team meet at Fort Recovery.

The Knights finished with 76 team points, behind Parkway (93) and Coldwater (83). Jordan Updegrove took first in two events, while Jaret Harting and the 4×800 relay team earned top honors. Ja’Ronate Jackson finished second in two events and fourth in another. Fort Recovery was fourth (68) and New Knoxville was fifth (26).

Coldwater was first among the girls with 140 team points, followed by Fort Recovery (117), Parkway (42), New Knoxville (34) and Crestview (20).

Crestview results are listed below.

Crestview boys

100 meter dash-Ja’Rontae Jackson 2nd (12.0)

200 meter dash-Ja’Rontae Jackson 2nd (24.66), Nasir Easterling 5th

400 meter dash-Jaret Harting 1st (55.96)

800 meter run- Hayden Tomlinson 3rd (2:25.65), Jayden Renner 4th

110 meter hurdles-Jordan Updegrove 1st (17.77), Dru Nielson 3rd (19.97)

300 meter hurdles-Jordan Updegrove 1st (44.96), Dru Nielson 3rd (50.44)

4X100-3rd Maddox Cunningham, Jaret Harting, Nasir Easterling, Ja’Rontae Jackson

4X400- 3rd Hayden Tomlinson, Isaiah Watts, Dru Nielson, Jaret Harting

4X800-1st Hayden Tomlinson, Jayden Renner, Maddox Cunningham, Isaiah Watts (9:39)

High Jump-Nasir Easterling (3rd) 5-6), Ja’Rontae Jackson 4th

Shot Put-Dylan Barricklow 5th

Crestview girls

100 meter dash-Addyson Dowler 3rd (13.12)

400 meter dash-Emily Greulach 4th

1600 meter run-Katelyn Leeth 5th

100 meter hurdles-Addyson Dowler 3rd (18.44)

4X100-Kenzie Leeth, Chloe Black, Lindsay Schumm, Addyson Dowler 3rd

4X400- Lindsay Schumm, Emily Greulach, Bailey Miller, Lauren Walls