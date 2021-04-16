SWCD announces 2021 Stewardship Week

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District encourages local residents to think about their personal responsibility to be a good steward of natural resources during its annual Stewardship Week celebration. The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) has proclaimed April 25-May 2 as Stewardship Week, marking the 66th year for the national event.

The 2021 Stewardship Week is themed “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities,” encouraging citizens, schools and communities to develop and maintain habitat areas using good conservation practices.

The Van Wert SWCD was formed to assist people in Van Wert County to protect and conserve the natural resources for all residents by providing technical, educational, and financial assistance. During Stewardship Week, the Van Wert SWCD will provide a black gum seedling to each fourth-grade student in the county and Stewardship Week bags with activities will be available at the Soil and Water Office.

The SWCD staff has filled bags for children and adults with useful information and a few fun activities and crafts. Stop by the office April 26-April 30 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to pick up a bag at 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert.

Van Wert SWCD is a member of the National Association of Conservation Districts (www.nacdnet.org), which oversees the Stewardship Week program. Stewardship Week is one of the largest national annual programs to promote conservation. NACD represents the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts, which were established to encourage resource conservation across the country. Additional information about Stewardship Week is available on the NACD website above.