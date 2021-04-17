CoA director urges support of levy

To the Editor:

The dignity of aging gracefully and the pride of remaining independent in one’s later years, these are all values that we want for ourselves and we certainly want for our family and friends. In a perfect world we would never have to ask for help or if we did need help, a family member would be readily available to meet your needs.

Many families want to care for their aging family members, and, for a variety of reasons, they simply cannot. Perhaps they live too far away, are employed in a line of work that does not provide availability during certain hours of the day, or perhaps they just cannot afford the costs associated with helping.

In some cases, there are elderly who are all alone and have no family members or friends to help. Whatever the circumstances, the aging population should have a place where services can be found that will allow them to maintain their independence in their later years.

The Van Wert County Council on Aging has served this role for the aging population since 1975. This has only been possible through the years with the help and support of our local community.

On Tuesday, May 4, we ask our friends to help us to continue our work with seniors by supporting the Senior Citizens Tax Levy that will be on the ballot. This is not a new levy or tax, but a replacement levy based on the same .20 and .25 millage the Council on Aging has received in past levy campaigns. For the average homeowner, the cost is minimal, amounting to less than a penny a day.

Sincerely,

Kevin Matthews

Director

Van Wert County Council on Aging