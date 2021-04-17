Friday baseball, softball, tennis recap

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Van Wert posted baseball wins on Friday as did Van Wert’s tennis team, while Crestview’s softball team fell to Fairview. Below is a recap of the action.

Baseball

Lincolnview 12 Fort Jennings 0 (five innings)

Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt and Jack Dunlap combined to hold Fort Jennings to just one hit and the Lancers rolled to a 12-0 win over the Musketeers on Friday.

Overholt allowed a hit in three innings while striking out six and walking one. Dunlap pitched two innings and held Fort Jennings hitless with one strikeout.

Eight of Lincolnview’s runs came in the third inning. Leading 4-0, Clayton Leeth tripled and scored Carson Fox and Creed Jessee. The next batter, Dunlap, drove in Leeth for a 7-0 lead. Later in the inning, Landon Price scored on a fly ball by Dane Ebel, Fox drove in Overholt and Leeth singled home Fox.

Lincolnview (8-3) will play Delphos St. John’s at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton at 1 p.m. today.

Van Wert 3 Wapakoneta 2

WAPAKONETA — Jacob Place knocked in all three of Van Wert’s runs and the Cougars recorded a 3-2 victory at Wapakoneta on Friday.

With two outs in the fourth, Place rapped a single to left field that scored Luke Wessell and Levi Eddins, giving the Cougars a 2-0 lead. Place’s third RBI came in the sixth, a single to center field that plated Eddins. He finished with three of Van Wert’s eight hits, while Turner Witten had a pair of hits, including a triple.

Wapakoneta (2-9, 0-4 WBL) scored runs in the fourth and the sixth.

Luke Wessell pitched a complete game for the Cougars and gave up seven hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Van Wert (10-3, 3-1 WBL) will host Kalida at noon today.

Softball

Fairview 11 Crestview 0 (five innings)

SHERWOOD — Crestview was held to two hits and the Lady Knights had four errors in an 11-0 loss to Fairview on Friday.

Kali Small and Raegan Hammons had Crestview’s hits, while Olivia Ricica had three hits and four RBIs for Fairview. The Apaches led 4-0 after the first inning, 6-0 after two and 10-0 after three.

The Lady Knights will play at the Celina quad today.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Wapakoneta 0

Van Wert improved to 3-3 (2-2 WBL) with a 5-0 sweep of Wapakoneta on Friday.

At first singles, Jace Fast defeated Bryce Cousino 6-0, 6-0, while Sam Moonshower posted a 6-4, 6-2 win over Connor Coffey at second singles. The first doubles team of Micah Rager and Kaden Thomas beat Nathan Doll and Angel Coffey 6-1, 6-0.

Bryce Miller (third singles) and Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle (second doubles) won by default.

The Cougars will host the Van Wert Invitational starting at 10 a.m. today.