Kits promote safe disposal of medications

LIMA — Senior housing centers and councils on aging throughout Ohio, including Van Wert County, will distribute kits and information to promote safe disposal of unused prescription drugs.

Through a partnership with Recovery Ohio, the Association of Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), and the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative of Ohio (RALI Ohio), disposal bags will be provided to senior citizens with guidance on the safe disposal of drugs, especially opioid medicines, that are no longer used or are outdated. RALI Ohio is providing supplies of disposal bags to each AAA region at no cost.

“Safe storage of currently used medications and disposal of unwanted drugs can reduce substance misuse in our communities,” said Alisha Nelson, director of Recovery Ohio. “Recovery experts say that for some people, addiction started at home, when drugs prescribed for someone else were taken from a medicine cabinet and misused.”

“This initiative will encourage senior citizens and their families to look through the medicines they have, whether at a senior living complex or in their homes, and throw out unused drugs in a safe manner,” said Larke Recchie, chief executive officer for the Association of Area Agencies on Aging. “Regrettably, the pandemic has not slowed down the rate of overdose and opioid misuse in our communities. Safe disposal of unused drugs is a way everyone can help in the effort to help communities respond to addiction.”

RALI Ohio has made this donation at the same time many senior housing centers are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“We are proud to bring vaccines to the front door of those living in affordable senior housing centers across the state, a critical mission to ensure equity and access to Ohioans who might not otherwise have a chance to get vaccinated, whether their barrier is location, mobility, or access to care and education about the vaccine,” said Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy. “As older Ohioans wait for their vaccine, or are in observation just after receiving the vaccine, this presents an opportunity to provide a disposal kit, along with information on the importance of safe disposal.”

More than 22,000 disposal kits have been sent. 1,000 were allocated to the Area Agency on Aging 3’s seven-county region, which includes Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counites.

The disposal bags provide a safe way to throw away unused prescription medications. The bags can hold pills, liquids, or patches and after adding water, the pouch is sealed and can be disposed of safely in a household trash can. The medicine is deactivated and unable to be misused.

Senior housing centers that are interested in receiving the kits can contact Allison Stehlik, VP of community living services at the Area Agency on Aging, at 419.222.7723.