WBL softball

Van Wert’s Marissa Mottinger (above) hurls a pitch during Friday’s softball game against Wapakoneta and Hope Blythe (below) awaits a pitch in the third inning. Unfortunately, the Lady Cougars were held to one hit and lost 10-0 in six innings. Van Wert (2-5, 1-2 WBL) is scheduled to host Antwerp on Monday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent