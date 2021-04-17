YWCA donation…

The Van Wert Chapter of the Women of the Moose recently donated $2,000 to the YWCA of Van Wert County for its annual Summer Food Program. The donation will be used to provide fun and educational programming to children this summer. This is the 26th year of the Summer Food Program. In 2020, during the COVID 19 pandemic, the program distributed 14,990 meals to children by using a drive-thru service. Director of Youth Enrichment Betsy Hamman stated: “we are so excited to be able to offer the program this year and include meals as well as recreation.” This year’s program will run from June 7-July 30, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and will be held at the S.F. Goedde Building. The YWCA is partially funded by The United Way and Van Wert County Foundation. Shown are (from the left) Hamman, Women of the Moose representative Teresa Parrish, and YWCA Executive Director/CEO Kimberly Laudick. YWCA photo