High school baseball and softball recap

Van Wert independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 6 Kalida 5

Turner Witten’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Van Wert a 6-5 walk off win over visiting Kalida on Saturday.

Witten’s two out hit scored Owen Treece, who opened the inning with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a dropped third strike. Witten finished with three of Van Wert’s seven hits.

The Cougars (11-3) built a 5-1 lead after four innings, with four runs coming in the fourth, including a three-RBI double by Jacob Place that allowed Quinton Craig, Ries Wise and Levi Eddins to score. Place finished with a game high four RBIs.

Kalida (8-3) scored four runs in the sixth, including two on errors.

Ethan Rupert and Treece combined to allow just three hits. Rupert pitched the first five innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits with a strikeout and two walks. Treece went the final two innings in relief and allowed an unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts. Ryan Lucke had two of Kalida’s hits, while Colin Hoffman finished with two RBIs.

Van Wert will host Wayne Trace today.

Delphos St. John’s 3 Lincolnview 1

DAYTON — At Day Air Ball Park in Dayton, Delphos St. John’s scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Lincolnview 3-1 on Saturday.

Landen Grothaus scored on a passed ball, then Trent Linderman singled in Brady Kerner and Gavin Fittro. Lincolnview’s lone run came in the third inning when Caden Hanf crossed home plate after a wild pitch.

Landon Price had two of Lincolnview’s four hits, and Dane Ebel held the Blue Jays (4-9) to just four hits, while striking out nine and walking three.

Lincolnview (8-4) will host Columbus Grove today.

Ottoville 9 Crestview 1

OTTOVILLE — The Big Green scored eight runs in the third on the way to a 9-1 win over Crestview on Saturday.

Three of Ottoville’s runs came on Brice’s Schroeder’s single that plated Cooper Hanneman, Jack Langhals and Josh Thorbahn, and two more came on a triple by Trey Landwehr that scored Carter Schnipke and Nolan Miller.

Trever Sheets singled and scored Carson Hunter to give the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Schroeder pitched the first six innings for Ottoville (6-2) and allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Trae Schlagbaum came out in the seven and struck out one while allowing no hits.

Crestview (6-4) will play at Allen East today.

Softball

Lincolnview 10 Celina 7

Lincolnview 4 Fort Recovery 3

CELINA — Lincolnview went 2-0 at the Celina quad on Saturday, outscoring Celina 10-7, then edging Fort Recovery 4-3.

Annie Mendenhall was 4-for-4 at the plate against Celina and Kendall Bollenbacher finished with three hits and three RBIs, including a fourth inning single that scored Hanna Young and Mendenhall, giving the Lady Lancers a 6-0 lead.

Taylor Post pitched a complete game and gave up eight hits while striking out three and walking two.

Hits were at a premium in the second game, as each team had just three.

Lincolnview scored twice in the third, with Mendenhall and Bollenbacher crossing home plate on back-to-back errors. Mendenhall scored on a Destiny Coil grounder in the fifth and Bollenbacher scored on a third Fort Recovery error later in the inning.

Fort Recovery scored a pair of runs in the sixth and had the tying run on base in the seventh, but Winter Boroff finished a complete game by retiring the final two batters.

Lincolnview (9-2) will play at Columbus Grove today.

Crestview 4 Fort Recovery 3

Celina 14 Crestview 9

CELINA — Laci McCoy’s fourth inning inside the park home run helped spark Crestview to a 4-3 win over Fort Recovery at the Celina quad on Saturday.

Olivia Heckler picked up the win on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing nine hits while striking out three.

In the second game, the Lady Knights fell behind 9-1 after four innings and came up short against Celina, losing 14-9.

Six of Crestview’s runs came in the fifth inning, including a solo home run by Bailey Gregory, and a Raegan Hammons doubled that scored Kali Small and Breena Grace.

Crestview (10-4) will play at Allen East today.