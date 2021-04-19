Monday Mailbag: April 19, 2021 edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the weekly high school baseball poll, a shooting an AAU tournament, Lima Central Catholic and Lima Sr., and the Cincinnati Bengals

Q: When is the high school baseball poll coming out? Did I miss it? Name withheld upon request

A: You didn’t miss it. The first of six weekly polls by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association could come out as soon as today.

The first Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll of the season could be released today as well.

Q: A shooting at an AAU tournament over playing time? What is this world coming to? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m at a loss for words over what happened at Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky on Saturday.

Thankfully, the victim suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. This could have been much more serious.

Q: I’ve heard rumblings about Lima Sr. and/or Lima Central Catholic possibly joining the Western Buckeye League. Is there any truth to that? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve heard rumors but to my knowledge, nothing is in the works.

It would involve one of two things – an expansion of the WBL from 10 to 12 teams or a team or two leaving for another conference or league.

I’m sure both teams would love to join a league or conference becaues it’s really no fun being an independent.

Lima Central Catholic has been without conference affiliation since the end of the 2012-2013 school year and as it stands right now, Lima Sr. won’t belong to a conference after the 2022-2023 school year. That’s when four Three Rivers Athletic schools will leave for the newly expanded Northern Lakes League.

Anything could happen but I’m having trouble seeing one or both winding up in the WBL anytime soon.

Q: If you’re drafting for the Cincinnati Bengals, who is your top pick? Name withheld upon request

A: After the beating that Joe Burrow took last year, including his frightening knee injury, I’m looking for offensive line help and I probably wouldn’t stop with the first round.

This team needs blockers, specifically pass protectors for Burrow to have any shot at success. It’s tempting to take a wide receiver but in my mind, the priority has to be fixing the offensive line. Nothing else is going to matter if Burrow can’t remain upright.

The Monday Mailbag will return on Monday, May 3. If you have a sports question or comment, please feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.