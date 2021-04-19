Talk features Rockford Civil War soldier

Staff and submitted information

CELINA — Harry Frech, a member of the Western Ohio Civil War Roundtable, will present the April program of the organization. This will be his fourth time to present.

Frech has selected as his topic, the story of a local soldier, Corporal Aaron Sutton of Rockford. The title of the talk is “Prisoner of the Rebels in Texas” and tells of Sutton’s difficult life in captivity.

The meeting will be held at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the Richard Bretz Building, 119 W. Fulton St. in Celina.