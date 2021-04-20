Alice L. Pettijohn

Alice L. Pettijohn, 94, of Stow, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 10 a.m. April 14, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

She was born July 26, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Alfred A. and Emmy C. (Lieke) Turner, who both preceded her in death.

On November 30, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, Alice married the love of her life, Richard R. Pettijohn. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the administrative secretary for the Van Wert Mayor’s office for 28 years, retiring in 1988.

Alice also enjoyed many years of traveling to most of the USA, including Hawaii, as well as to Germany, Austria, France, England, Aruba, and Canada. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, bead work, quilting, and reading.

Alice was a past president and life member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, for 50 plus years a member of the Legion’s 40 et 8 organization (now of Wood County, Chapeau Passe), Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Van Wert, and a life member of the Van Wert Woman’s Club.

Surviving are her children, Michael J. Pettijohn of Richfield; J. Alan Pettijohn of Southampton, New York; Susan (Rick) Barnett of Cuyahoga Falls; a brother, Alfred A. Turner of Bonita Springs, Florida; three grandsons, Richard J. (Erin) Barnett of Cuyahoga Falls, Jeffery J. Barnett of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Josh Pettijohn of New York City, New York; and six great-grandchildren, Kearan Barnett, Teagan Barnett, Shannan Barnett, Jameson Barnett, Kali Barnett and Kaci Barnett.

In addition to her parents, Alice was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and two sisters, Olive A. Abler and Lorraine C. Rogers.

Alice will be buried beside her husband in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert during a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice`s memory may be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

