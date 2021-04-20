Crestview Board OKs lengthy list of personnel contracts

New Crestview Local Schools employees include speech/language pathologist Whitney Bollenbacher (left) and preschool/kindergarten intervention specialist Sydney Bowen. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Personnel matters were at the forefront of Monday night’s meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education.

Three-year administrative contracts were approved for High School Principal Dave Bowen, Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer, Food Service Supervisor Penny Clark, Program Services Director Amy Eickholt, Assistant Treasurer Amy Gerardot and Maintenance/Custodial Supervisor Geoff Waddles.

The board also approved a long list of one-year teaching contracts, including Jeff Bagley, high school science; Danille Hancock, high school music; Jim Wharton, middle school/high school physical education; Diane Wilson, middle school intervention specialist; Doug Etzler, high school intervention specialist; Lisa Etzler, middle school math; Jackson Hemmelgarn, high school math; Nicole Kirkpatrick, high school art; Greg Rickard, elementary teacher; Halle Beougher, preschool teacher; Lexi Hemmelgarn, preschool teacher; Sara Pugh, kindergarten teacher; Mitchell Rickard, elementary intervention specialist; Brooke Staley, preschool teacher; Sydney Bowen, preschool/kindergarten intervention specialist and Grace Callow, high school Spanish.

One-year contracts were approved for Whitney Bollenbacher, speech language pathologist, and Dave Springer, high school guidance counselor.

Board members approved a three-year contract for Shelby Waters, high school science, and five-year contracts for Ericka Priest, high school vocational agriculture; Steven Rickard, high school intervention specialist; Tessa Underwood, high school social studies; and Bethany Balliet, Courtney Barna, and John Rosebrock, elementary teachers.

Continuing contracts were approved for middle school science teacher Kyle Hammons, middle school social studies teacher James Lautzenheiser, and middle school math teacher Matt Perkins.

Board members accepted the resignation of high school English teacher Tim Hurst, who’s leaving to become a semi-pro hockey coach, and custodian Linda Moore, who had worked for the district for 28 years.

During her report, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said the annual prom will be held this Saturday, and she said she’s waiting for further guidance from the Ohio Department of Education regarding learning plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

“The rumor mill indicates that maybe sometime in June we probably will have better guidance for the upcoming school year, so we’ll see how all of that plays out,” Mollenkopf stated.

In financial matters, the transfer of $30,000 from the general fund to the athletic fund was approved and the board accepted, with thanks, a donation of $5,000 from Dr. L. Gary and Judy Painter for senior scholarships.

Board members gave approval to a proposal from Alexander & Bebout for the parking lot and reconstruction project.

In other business, the board heard a brief presentation from wrap-around service personnel Amy Eikholt, Katlyn Short, Cindy Lamb, and Nick Leeth, and board members approved the proposed list of graduates for the Class of 2021. Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 29.

The board also learned Round 1 interviews for Athletic Administrator will begin this week and board members were told that due to the number of delays and cancelations this school year, May 24 and May 26 will serve as makeup days for two-days-per-week preschool children.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17.