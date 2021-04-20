C’view track hosts Aces, Archers, Pirates

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY – The Crestview Knights finished second out of four teams while the Lady Knights finished third during Monday’s home quad with Antwerp, Continental and Hicksville.

Hicksville won the boys’ title with 76 points, followed by Cresview (59), Antwerp (45) and Continental (42). Antwerp captured the girls’ title with 88.75 points, followed by Hicksville (60.25), Crestview (44.25) and Continental (30.75).

The Knights received fisrt place finishes from the 4×800 and 4×400 relay teams, Jordan Updegrove (first, 110 hurdles), Jaret Harting (first, 400 meter dash), Isaiah Watts (first, 800 meter run) and Nasir Easterling (first, high jump).

The Lady Knights were led by the 4×800 meter relay team and Emily Greulach (first, 400 meter dash).

Crestview results are listed below.

Boys

4×800-Hayden Tomlinson, Isaiah Watts, Jayden Renner, Logan Foudy (1st)- 9:37.57

110 Hurdles-Jordan Updegrove (1st) 16.00

100 Dash-Nasir Easterling (2nd) 11.93

4×200- Nasie Easterling, Dru Nielson, Maddox Cunningham, Jaret Harting (2nd)

1600-Isaiah Watts (2nd) 5:13.46, Hayden Tomlinson (3rd) 5:16.43, Jayden Renner (5th)

400-Jaret Harting (1st) 55.91, Maddox Cunningham 5th

300 Hurdles-Jordan Updegrove (1st) 44.34, Evan Sowers 4th, Dru Nielson 5th

800-Isaiah Watts (1st) 2:19.06, Hayden Tomlinson (2nd), 2:22.50, Jayden Renner 4th

200-Nasir Easterling 2nd-24.83

4×400 Relay-Jaret Harting, Isaiah Watts, Dru Nielson, Hayden Tomlinson (1st) 3:52.43

Discus-Paul Adams 5th

HIgh Jump-Nasir Easterling- 1st- 5-04

Shot Put-Dylan Barricklow 5th

Girls

4×800-Emily Greulach, Baylee Miller, Lauren Walls, Katelyn Leeth (1st) 11:58.37

100 Hurdles-Addyson Dowler (2nd) -18.07

100 M-Addyson Dowler (1st) -12.47

4×200-Chloe Black, Chloe Helt, Lindsay Schumm, Mackenzie Leeth (2nd)

1600 Lauren Walls (2nd) 6:33.18

400-Emily Greulach (1st) 1:05.86, Bailey Miller (5th)

800-Emily Greulach (2nd) 2:44.02

200-Lindsay Schumm (4th)

High Jump-Addyson Dowler 1st -4-06

4×400-Lindsay Schumm, Emily Greulach, Baylee Miller, Lauren Walls (2nd)

Full results can be found at: https://www.baumspage.com/track/crestview-convoy/041921/2021/_j_Results%20.pdf.