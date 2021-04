Humane Society donation…

Van Wert Moose Administrator Brent Agler presents Van Wert County Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott a check for $333 as a donation to the society’s current building project. A recent district fundraising event raised over $8,500. Funds were distributed to 21 schools and organizations in the district, as well as additional funds added to the scholarship fund. Moose photo