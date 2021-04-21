After temperatures in the 60s on Monday, Old Man Winter revisited the area on Tuesday, bringing snow and sub-freezing temperatures to Van Wert County. Local resident Eric Miglin’s photo of snow falling around a budding tree (above) aptly shows the aberration of snow in April. The county was under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday, with snow falling in early evening. While much, if not all, of the snow will melt Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 40s, a hard freeze is expected Wednesday night, with the low temperature between 25 and 27. More typical springlike weather will begin to re-establish itself, starting Thursday, with a high in the low 50s, while high temperatures in the 50s and 60s are forecast over the weekend. Next week’s highs will range from the mid-60s to 80.