Walmart remodeling project now complete

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 301 Town Center Blvd., as the much-anticipated project is now complete.

New signage denotes Walmart’s popular pickup grocery service. Walmart photo

The remodel includes several department transformations that will help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nearly every department in this store was refreshed in one way or another and our customers will immediately notice the exciting updates when they walk through the door,” said Store Manager Jessica Peters. “While the renovations offer a fresh new look, our customers tell us how the latest innovations are major time savers and make shopping easier.”

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays that allow customers to test out electronics in person before purchasing

Modernized grocery layout, including ready-to-go items in the new deli counter, hot case and all new produce tables

Front end transformation with more self-checkout options and a convenient grab and go selection

Updated bathrooms with modern fixtures

New signage, lighting, and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation

New shelving and lower fixtures for improved store flow

Increased number of products in home, pets, sporting goods, and hardware

Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:

Pick-up – – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers shopping using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.

– Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers shopping using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states. Walmart Pay — a touch-free way to pay.

Along with the upgrades to the store, Walmart will continue to help protect its associates and customers from the impact of COVID-19 through the extensive measures it put in place at this store, and those around the country, including:

Enacting deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC, which includes a thorough cleaning of key areas of the store (Front entrance, carts, registers, and bathrooms etc.).

Conducting health screenings and temperature checks on our associates prior to them beginning their shifts.

Requiring all associates to wear Walmart-issued or otherwise approved masks at all times.

Adding sneeze guards to our checkout lanes and pharmacy areas.

Installing floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes to support social distancing.

Adjusted operating hours (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.

Enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.

Continuing to stress our requirement that those customers who can wear protective facial coverings while inside the building do so.

For those age 60 and up, self-quarantining, high-risk, or have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), many stores are offering pharmacy pick-up and delivery services to help them get the medication they need. (Note: Not all options may be available at all stores.)

Drive-Thru: More than 1,300 Walmart stores have pharmacy drive-thru service across the country.

More than 1,300 Walmart stores have pharmacy drive-thru service across the country. No-Contact Curbside Pick-up: Customers’ prescription can be brought right to their car using a no-contact method.

Customers’ prescription can be brought right to their car using a no-contact method. Mail Delivery: For those who can’t make it to a local store, employees will deliver medication to customers’ door.

Additional measures are in place as needed to comply with state and local ordinances. More details can be found at: https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.