4 sentenced during VW criminal hearings

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Four people were sentenced during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Eunice Bernhardt, 57, of Ohio City, was sentenced to up to nine years in prison on several sex-related charges.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield sentenced Bernhardt to 6-9 years in prison on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a felony of the second degree; 4-6 years in prison on a second count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, also a second-degree felony; and 12 months in prison on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Bernhardt was given credit for four days already served and all sentences are to run at the same time (concurrently).

She was also classified as a Tier 2 sex offender and was ordered to register every 180 days for the next 25 years.

Dustin Lehmkuhle, 31, of Delphos, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, with credit for 142 days already served.

James Jewell, 38, of Middle Point, was sentenced to three years of community control, to include 100 hours of community service, substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, an order to seek employment and to pay all child support, on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Ashley McCarthy, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, to include up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, 200 hours of community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Five people changed their pleas during hearings held in Common Pleas Court this past week.

Aaron Joseph, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, and was sentenced immediately to 12 months in prison, with credit for 48 days already served.

Jeremy Baer, 37, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9.

Charles Edwards, 49, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, with bond and a “no contact” order continued.

Brandon Salyer, 33, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Salyer will appear for sentencing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.

Trey Jones, 24, of Spencerville, changed his plea to guilty to one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, and an amended charge of attempted reckless homicide, also a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.

Zachariah Germann, 33, of Van Wert, appeared for a pretrial conference with new legal counsel. A jury trial was scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.

James Vibbert, 23, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his probation by refusing to participate in the WORTH Center program. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit given for 78 days already served.

Beth Wright, 52, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her unsecured personal surety bond by failing to appear for a court hearing and failing to report to probation. A $1,000 cash bond was set in the case.