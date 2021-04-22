Art center’s online auction ends April 30

Only 10 days left in our online auction, which will be ending just in time to pick up the items before Mother’s Day!

This painting by Van Wert’s Dr. Robert Adams is one of the items up for bid at the Wassenberg Art Center’s online auction.

What about a stay in a mystical forest way up among the trees? We have on the auction block! Get your bid in now! What about a song written just for a loved one? Vanity Crash will compose a song that you describe for your fave person. We have everything from art, to restaurant meals, gift baskets, spring decor, and designer tote bags.

We’ll be sending out an email and reminders, directions and links through social media. All proceeds help the Wassenberg Art Center launch a brand-new season with classes and events like popular Town Creek Live. Thank you to all our donors for their generosity! Get ready to bid at www.wassenbergartcenter.org!

Bid on a stay in a treehouse during the Wassenberg Art Center’s online fundraising auction.

In-Grained will opened April 15 and will be on view through May 28. Artists see patterns in the grains of wood and art is inspired! Many artists have taken on working in this medium in both painting and sculpture.

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) (masks required) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Summer Art Camps are returning this summer, and our first camp runs June 15–18. Space is limited sign up soon! We have some great projects lined up for your young artist!

As mentioned above, we are open every Thursday evening until 9 p.m. Stop by for a pint or glass of wine and soak in some art or just hang out around our warm, vintage fireplace.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.