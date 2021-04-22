CEO Breakfast honors program students

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Students in the Career Education Opportunities (CEO) program started their day off Wednesday with a pastry and certificate from program founder and coordinator Kerry Koontz to celebrate the successful conclusion of another year, the fifth for the program.

Approximately 49 CEO students, along with school administrators from Van Wert, Crestview, and Lincolnview were invited to attend the breakfast, which was held in the upper lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

A few of the Career Education Opportunity (CEO) students who attended Wednesday morning’s breakfast listen to Lifehouse Pastor Matt Braun speak. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

Koontz noted that the COVID-19 pandemic created a number of problems for this year’s edition of the CEO program, adding that several businesses couldn’t participate because of safety issues related to the coronavirus.

Four businesses and organizations were highlighted as participating all five years of the program: National Door & Trim, Vancrest Health Care Center, and Van Wert Elementary and Middle schools.

Koontz said flexibility was the key to having this year’s CEO program, noting that, while some businesses had to take a hiatus from the program this year, there were 14 new businesses of the total of 47 participating in 2020-21.

“We didn’t give up and it worked out, for the most part,” Koontz said. “The doors that closed opened some other new ones.”

The CEO coordinator noted that those who couldn’t participate in health careers this year, due to the coronavirus, tried other jobs instead.

Koontz said experience is good, no matter if the student is interested in pursuing a career in that field.

“Now you’ve gained professional experience; you’re going to highlight that on your resumes; you’ve networked; you’ve made connection…,” he said. “Some of you have figured out ‘this is not what I want to do; I don’t like this; that’s a valuable experience.”

Students also heard some inspiring words from Lifehouse Pastor Matt Braun, who talked about the importance of integrity, setting goals, and meeting them.