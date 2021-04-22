Health District: 13 new COVID-19 cases

Staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, April 15, for a total of 2,343 confirmed cases. There is also one known hospitalization at this time.

To date, the health department has given 10,022 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following clinic dates are scheduled for this month:

Thursday, April 29, from 2-6 p.m., at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds (Moderna)

Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Van Wert County Health Department (Pfizer second doses)

Thursday, May 6, from 2-6 p.m., at the County Health Department (note change in location) (Moderna and Pfizer, second doses)

Pfizer vaccine is available to all those age 16 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up. Unless specified, the clinics dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Bring a photo ID and any insurance info.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.

Van Wert CVS and Van Wert Walmart Pharmacy are also scheduling vaccination appointments on their websites.