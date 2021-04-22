Realtors cut ribbon…

Real estate professionals Josh Ebbing and Amber Davis cut the ribbon Wednesday on their company, Red Oak Realty, with friends, family, and the staff and board members of Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce on hand. Red Oak Realty handles residential and commercial property by appointment only by calling 419.852.8392 or 419.203.3957. For more information, go to the company’s website at https://redoakrealtyohio.com. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent