VWCBDD clients have a ball at the YMCA

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities mission is “through respect and support, the VWCBDD partners with people, families, and communities to foster independence and pathways to individual success.

VWCBDD has specific services an individual will need at the time they are approved for eligibility and are adjusted for what they need in the future. Those include school age, transition age, adult, family support, and crisis intervention services. VWCBDD’s biggest goal is inclusion and being involved in the community.

Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities clients have fun during a pool party at the YMCA. photo provided

The YMCA of Van Wert County hosted a pool party for the VWCBDD on March 20 in celebration of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The month of March highlights the many ways in which people with and without disabilities come together to form strong, diverse communities.

Paula Miller and volunteers from the VWCBDD and the YMCA will be at Camp Clay on May 1 to help clean up for the 2021 summer season. In addition, each volunteer will receive a free swim pass for the Camp Clay Aqua Park. Anyone else interested in joining the cleanup day should contact Kevin Morrison at kevin@vwymca.org

The YMCA’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.