YWCA plans Stand Against Racism event

Staff and submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County invites community members to join it at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Wassenberg Art Park for its annual Stand Against Racism event. This free event is a chance to unite voices to educate, advocate, and promote racial justice.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to hear a keynote address by Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill. T. Worthington, as well as recite a “Stand Against Racism” pledge. In addition, special music will be performed by Kaitlyn & Frank from “The Move” and three local high school students will be reciting original poems.

“We look forward to this event every year and are excited that we get to meet in person once again,” said YWCA Director of Advocacy Kelly Houg. “We know that ending racism will take continued education, conversations, and action so it is our hope that the Van Wert community will come out on Wednesday to participate in what we feel will be a powerful evening.”

The YWCA of Van Wert County is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.