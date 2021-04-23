2021 Hidden Spaces event coming May 7

Staff and submitted information

Hidden Spaces is back! Don’t miss this year’s event on Friday, May 7, from 4-8 p.m.

Tickets are only $10 and, when purchased, provide access to some of the great hidden spaces just steps off the sidewalk in downtown Van Wert.

Tickets are available at Main Street Van Wert or Truly Divine. Those interested can also call and reserve tickets at 419.238.6911. This is an exciting opportunity to see other spaces and downtown development, with only 300 tickets available. The event has sold out every year, so don’t wait too long.