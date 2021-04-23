2021 R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance girl finalists named

R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance girl finalists for 2021 include (clockwise, from top left) Jamie Burenga, Jody O’Neill, Sarah Thomas, Madison Langdon, and Cassidy Ringwald.

Five area girls have been selected for the 2021 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth, Keri McClure and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The program provides cash awards to seniors of Van Wert County High Schools who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what she has.

This year’s girl finalists include Jamie Burenga, daughter of Thomas and Julie Burenga; Madison Langdon, daughter of Matt and Trina Landon; Elaina O’Neill, daughter of Brian and Jody O’Neil; Kassidy Ringwald, daughter of Craig and Kristy Ringwald; and Sarah Thomas, daughter of William and Kimberly Thomas.

Ms. Burenga is a senior at Van Wert High School, where she is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Symphonic and Marching bands, while also competing on the tennis and swim teams. Ms. Burenga is a member of the First United Methodist Church youth group.

After graduation she plans to attend the University of Dayton majoring in chemical engineering and minoring in either environmental engineering or sustainability. Work history includes a CEO internship with the Kenn-Feld Group, in addition to serving as a lifeguard at the YMCA.

Ms. Langdon is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where she serves as Student Council treasurer, Spanish Club president, and a member of the Lincolnview Honor Society. Other activities include participation on the cross country and track and field teams. Ms. Langdon is a member of St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where she serves on the worship team, operates the sound booth, and helps with VBS. After graduation, she plans to attend Purdue University at Fort Wayne pursuing a degree in interior design and architecture, while also competing on the cross country team. Work experience includes three years with Custom Assembly.

Ms. O’Neill is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where she is a member of Beta Club, volleyball, FCA, is a field commander for the marching and concert bands, secretary of Lincolnview Honor Society, and secretary of FFA.

Following graduation, Ms. O’Neill plans to attend Huntington (Indiana) University majoring in agribusiness. She is currently employed at Manley Meats and the Stewart House of Spice.

Ms. Ringwald is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where she is a member of Beta Club, the cheerleading squad, and is sentinel of the FFA. Other activities include participation in Van Wert All Star Cheer and Kim Hohman’s Danceworks.

Following graduation, Kassidy plans to attend Ohio State Beauty Academy to obtain a license in cosmetology, with a goal to manage her own salon and boutique.

Ms. Thomas is a senior at Crestview High School, where she is a member of Crestview Honor Society, Youth for Christ, Knight Vision Show Choir, FCCLA president, Student Council treasurer, and copy editor of the yearbook. Other activities include the Calvary Evangelical Church youth group, Ohio Challengers 4-H Club, and Convoy United Methodist Church Youth Group.

Following graduation, Ms. Thomas plans to attend Cedarville University majoring in middle childhood education minoring in Biblical studies.