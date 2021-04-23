Attorney John Hatcher relocates law office

Staff and submitted information

Local attorney John E. Hatcher announces the relocation of his private legal practice to 120 W. Main St. in Van Wert.

John Hatcher

The new office is located on the first floor, with the entrance on the Jefferson Street side of the building. Hatcher’s areas of practice include family law, business law, estate planning, personal injury, and civil litigation. He is currently accepting new clients; appointments can be made by calling 419.771.1280, and either he or his assistant, Ashley, will assist callers.

Hatcher is a 1991 graduate of Wayne Trace High School, a 1996 graduate of The Ohio State University, and a 1999 graduate of Petit College of Law at Ohio Northern University. He was a partner in the Hatcher and Hatcher law firm from 2004 until this year, with offices here in Van Wert. Since 2012, Hatcher has also served as the Van Wert city law director.