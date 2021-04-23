Chamber promotes Boodle card program

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces the launch of the Boodle e-card, a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local.

To purchase a Boodle e-card or to learn more about offering at a business, click here to use at any of the participating shops in Van Wert. With this card, people can write a personal message and send it to family, friends, and colleagues via email, text, or a physical copy. Recipients can choose to spend the gifted amount at one of eight (and growing) participating merchants in the Van Wert County — or mix it up and spend flexibly at multiple locations.

All-digital and always available on phones, the Boodle e-card is great for birthdays, holidays, teacher appreciation, coach gifts, or just to show appreciation to a friend.

By supporting local businesses, more money continues circulating through the local community — this is achieved through a combination of profits paid to local business owners, wages paid to local workers, goods and services procured locally for internal use or resale, and charitable giving within the community.

Those who are looking for a way to do some good or want to know how they can help the community they love, can send a Boodle e-card today.

For more information or to participate as a merchant in the program, contact the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce (see below). For more information about the Boodle card or anything related to Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, contact Mark Verville or Madison Bronson at 419.238.4390 or by email at chamber@vanwertchamber.com.