Friday Flashback: Crestview vs. Lincolnview

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback goes back to April, 2011 when Van Wert County rivals Crestview and Lincolnview met in baseball and softball. Below is what appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights baseball team overcame a late-inning rally by Lincolnview to win 5-2 in both teams’ Northwest Conference opener.

Crestview got single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to lead 3-0 going into the sixth, when the Lancers made it interesting with a two-run rally in the sixth that could have gone further without the clutch relief pitching by Matt Holden, who came in and squelched Lincolnview’s hopes with two quick outs.

Brad Miller got the win for the Knights, pitching four innings, while Jacob Workman and Holden both pitched in relief, with Holden getting a save. Taylor Hoehn was the losing pitcher for Lincolnview.

Offensively, Clayton Longstreth had a double for the Lancers, while Josh Staten was the big stick for Crestview, knocking in three runs, with two of those coming on a homer in the bottom of the sixth. Nick Adam also had an RBI in the game for the Knights, while Hoehn and Chris Boroff had RBI for Lincolnview.

The Lancers are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play, while Crestview is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the NWC.

The Crestview varsity softball team defeated Lincolnview Thursday night 17-0 in five innings.

Jessica Burger led the Lady Knights on offense, going 2 for 2 with two doubles. Holly Genth also had two hits.

Taylor Springer was the winning pitcher, going four innings and striking out three, while walking one batter. Kirstin Hicks threw the last inning for the Knights.