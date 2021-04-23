Workforce development crucial to county

Staff and submitted information

After five months in the position of workforce development manager for Van Wert County, Jane Schmid reports there are over 200 employers and 100 jobs posted on www.vanwertworks.com, the local free job posting site.

“We are committed to filling the great career opportunities posted by local employers,” Schmid noted. “Van Wert County is moving in the right direction as many agencies and individuals work toward equipping workers with the skills needed for local in-demand jobs. Vanwertworks.com connects the community with available job opportunities.”

Employed through Van Wert Area Economic Development, Schmid’s position is funded by the Van Wert Business Development Corporation (BDC). This group of local business leaders is committed to supporting local business and attracting new business and talent to grow Van Wert.

Realizing part of the focus must be on workforce development, the BDC has raised support from local investors to sustain the hiring of a workforce development manager. Schmid’s role includes developing and implementing a strategy for attracting and retaining talent and driving the initiatives to meet workforce demand now and in the future.

With a population of 28,277 in Van Wert County (2020), and only 4,994 residents in the 25-39 age category, compared to the national average of 5,830 for a same size community, there’s work to be done to market the advantages to living and working locally.

As rural community population across the country decreases and jobs increase (3.7 percent job growth in Van Wert, compared to the national rate of 3.1 percent, 2016-2020), there is a need to retain Van Wert County high school graduates and attract those who have moved away.

As No. 12 in Ohio for lowest cost of living, 1.48 violent crimes per 1000 people (national average is 3.87) Van Wert is a safe, yet vibrant community. With available housing, local outdoor attractions including parks and bike paths, extraordinary entertainment venues, an art museum, and focus on providing memorable experiences for the community, attracting a younger population is attainable. Great schools, community events, and family-friendly activities are also attractive to young families.

In addition, Van Wert is positioned within a short drive to larger cities with museums, zoos, and professional sports for an easy day away and Van Wert Forward has plans to rehabilitate, refurbish, and develop the downtown district. This non-profit entity driven by the Van Wert County Foundation, is adding storefronts, apartments, and offices that will benefit new and existing businesses and residents alike.

With low unemployment (3.8 percent, March 2021) among other challenges, creativity is needed to attract and retain talent. Competitive employers offer flexible schedules, hiring bonuses, and attractive and informative job ads. Marketing their organizations as the employer of choice and presenting job seekers and students with on-the-job training opportunities and other career-development perks is essential.

The 9,000 Van Wert residents who work outside the county present an opportunity to fill jobs here at home. Collaboration to provide resources for upskilling employees and to remove obstacle to filling positions locally demands ongoing communication and marketing to students, job seekers, and the community. Through social media, high school classroom presentations, and regular collaborative meetings, education and career opportunities that exist here in the county are presented.

“The rising number of jobs in larger cities that can be done remotely, in full or in part, adds to Van Wert’s attraction,” Schmid said. “We encourage outsiders to come live and work in Van Wert County and get involved in all the good that’s happening here!”

The Business Advisory Council (BAC), formed in 2018, fosters cooperation among schools, businesses, and the community. The council meets monthly and includes all area school superintendents, educational leadership, local company officials and economic development partners.

Districts learn of changes in the local economy and job market and identify jobs most likely to be available in the future. The group identifies opportunities to work together to best prepare students and meet the workforce needs of local employers.

The BAC has facilitated student tours of businesses and created a five-day Education on Location in which teachers tour area businesses to increase their awareness of local job opportunities. Teachers hear directly from business leaders exposing them to local job opportunities and the skills required, while earning graduate credit. Educators take this information back to their classrooms and integrate into the day-to-day lessons and discussion with students.

For more information on workforce development, or for workforce development assistance to an organization, contact the VVWAEDC office, 145 E. Main St. in Van Wert, at 419.238.2999.