Patricia Sue Baldwin

Patricia Sue Baldwin, 61, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Patricia was born May 20, 1959, in Van Wert, the daughter of Karl Grubb and Martha (Brown) Bowersock, who both preceded her in death.

Patricia was a graduate of Spencerville High School and had worked in the bakery at Walmart in Van Wert.

Surviving are her fiancé, Ted Adams of Van Wert; her children, James (Barbie) Wappelhorst, Nathan Wappelhorst, Latricia (Joe Dettrow, deceased) Darst, Autumn Baldwin, Brandon Baldwin, and Cassandra Baldwin, all of Van Wert, and Jamie (Nathan) Bullinger of Defiance; her brothers, Sam (Janet) Scott, Frank (Denise) Scott, and Johnny Bowersock, all of Van Wert; and her grandchildren, Nathan Jr., Natalie, and Madison Wappelhorst, Nathaniel, Blake, and Nevada Osborn, Cheyanne Baldwin, Natalyn Wappelhorst, Audrianna and Linkyn Craig, and Domanick, Damian, and Aurora Bullinger.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Logan Darst; a brother, Mike Grubb; and a sister, Rosalie.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.