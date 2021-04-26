Catfish tournament

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to offer a Catfish Fishing Tournament from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. This is a payout tournament with first place receiving $500, second place $300, third place $100, and the big fish payout will also be $100. Fishermen are welcome to fish on either reservoir from the bank shore, while boats are limited to the southern reservoir. Boats are only permitted to use a trolling motor while on the water and no gas or diesel-powered motors are permitted while fishing on city reservoirs. All boats must be an Ohio registered watercraft and all fishermen must have an active fishing license through the state of Ohio. A maximum of two fishermen are permitted per boat, while bank shore fishermen are limited to just one. An entry fee of $50 per boat and $25 per bank fisherman is required to enter. To register for limited spots, please contact the parks at 419.238.9121 or by email KKlinker@vanwert.org. For more tournament information, please visit https://vanwert.org/parks-department/fishing/. Photo submitted