ODOT lists pending county road projects

Staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to information from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30, between U.S. 224 and Ohio 49, will have lane restrictions for crack sealing operations.

Multi-route paving project will have lane restrictions beginning April 12 for finish work and smoothness grinding. The project begun in 2020 includes resurfacing of the existing pavement, pavement repairs, work on curb ramps, and widening of bridge approaches on U.S. 224. Short-term lane restrictions will be in place with traffic being maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to complete in April 2021.

U.S. 224, from the Indiana state line to the city of Van Wert.

from the Indiana state line to the city of Van Wert. U.S. 127 , from the CSX Railroad line north of Main Street to the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road.

, from the CSX Railroad line north of Main Street to the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road. Ohio 118 in the city of Van Wert, from the bridge over Town Creek to U.S. 127/Washington Street.

in the city of Van Wert, from the bridge over Town Creek to U.S. 127/Washington Street. Ohio 709, from Ohio 118 to Township Road 58.

Market Street in the city of Van Wert, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street, closed March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Visit the project page.

Detour: Central Avenue to Washington Street, to Maple Street, back to Market Street.

District wide lighting upgrades: All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, and Ohio 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information.