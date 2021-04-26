Richard Alan Bowen

Richard Alan Bowen, 78, of rural Wren, passed away at 11:30 a.m., Sunday at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

Richard Alan Bowen

He was born on June 6, 1942, in Celina, the son of Herman Gayle and Ida Emma (Schaadt) Bowen, who both preceded him in death. On July 20, 1963, he married Jill Lee (Moser) Bowen at St. Paul’s Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jill; his son, Michael L. and daughter-in-law Jennifer Bowen; and two brothers, Frank (Cheryl) Bowen of Ohio City and Stephen (Jane) Bowen of Rockford. His greatest sources of joy were his granddaughters, Hannah, Emma, and Elizabeth Bowen.

Richard was also preceded in death by a son, Ric Bowen, and one brother, Robert Eugene Bowen.

After graduating from Wren High School, Dick joined the United States Navy and served on the destroyer the U.S.S. Richard B. Anderson. After his naval service, Dick and Jill moved back to the area and, in 1973, he settled on the family farm in Willshire Township. He would spend the rest of his life farming. Dick was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, where he served in several different offices. Dick enjoyed his family, farming, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America near Ohio City. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wren Fire and EMS or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.